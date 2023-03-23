ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix Announces Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking, Netizens React

Ready or not because Sima Aunty returns on 21st April with Indian Matchmaking Season 3!

Ready or not because looks like the 'stars have aligned' for our favourite (or not) neighbourhood aunty, Sima Taparia, to be back with another season of Indian Matchmaking!

Netflix India shared the announcement on Twitter with a few glimpses of the show with a caption, "Looks like the stars have aligned once again! Sima Taparia is coming back with another season of #IndianMatchmaking on April 21."2020

Since its first season released back in 2020, the show has created a lot of buzz, and has given us really hilarious memes.

With the announcement of the new season, some people are excited and are looking forward to dipping their toes in the show's drama, others have expressed their disappointment. Either way, the netizens never fail to amuse us with their responses. Check them out:

