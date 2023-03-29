ADVERTISEMENT

Busker Impresses London Crowd With Soulful Rendition of ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’

Vish, the Indian busker, performed the song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' on the streets of UK

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Busker Impresses London Crowd With Soulful Rendition of ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An Indian busker has gone viral on the internet for his soulful rendition of Mohammed Rafi's 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'. Vish, who lives in Hounslow, UK, often performs on the streets with his microphone and serenades the crowd with his mesmerising voice.

Vish shared the video on his social media handle with the caption, "Singing Mohammed Rafi songs at Hounslow, UK".

As he sings, people can be seen gathering around him to relish his melodious voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, since being posted, has received volumes of praises from netizens.

With around 335k views and 32k likes so far, the comments section has been flooded with compliments from social media users.

An Instagram user wrote, "U sing from the soul"

While another user wrote, "A great super star very soulful voice"

Check out other reactions here:

Also Read

Sona Mohapatra, Others Call Out Cop Who Stopped Delhi Busker's Performance

Sona Mohapatra, Others Call Out Cop Who Stopped Delhi Busker's Performance

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   busker 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×