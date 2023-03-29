Busker Impresses London Crowd With Soulful Rendition of ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’
Vish, the Indian busker, performed the song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' on the streets of UK
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
An Indian busker has gone viral on the internet for his soulful rendition of Mohammed Rafi's 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'. Vish, who lives in Hounslow, UK, often performs on the streets with his microphone and serenades the crowd with his mesmerising voice.
Vish shared the video on his social media handle with the caption, "Singing Mohammed Rafi songs at Hounslow, UK".
As he sings, people can be seen gathering around him to relish his melodious voice.
The video, since being posted, has received volumes of praises from netizens.
With around 335k views and 32k likes so far, the comments section has been flooded with compliments from social media users.
An Instagram user wrote, "U sing from the soul"
While another user wrote, "A great super star very soulful voice"
Check out other reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.