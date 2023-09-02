India vs Pakistan: Indian Fans Disheartened as Virat and Rohit Depart Early

The Indian cricket team is kick-start their 2023 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, which is being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 2 September. In a rain-affected match, the Indian team was left struggling early on, with the main batting pillars not being able to deliver.

Right after a rain break, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was bowled out by Shaheen Afridi, giving a major blow to the Indian team. The men in blue were dealt with another body when, when star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed in quick succession. Rohit scored 11 runs off 22 balls, whilst Virat could only put 4 runs on the board.