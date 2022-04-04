Sociology Textbook Listing ‘Merits of Dowry’ Has Twitter Enraged

It starts by explaining how dowry helps in establishing a new household and how it is helpful to set up appliances, furniture, utensils, and clothes in a house. It goes on to say that dowry is an indirect way for the girl to get a share in the family's property.

The next point talks about how it promotes education among girls because the dowry of a highly educated girl is relatively lesser.

The last, perhaps most bizarre point explains that an ugly girl can be married off with the help of a handsome dowry.

A picture of this extract from the textbook was shared on Twitter by a user called Aparna, and has since then received many reactions.