Bureaucrat Who Emptied Delhi Stadium to Walk Dog Gets Transfer, Twitter Reacts
Most Twitter users were curious about what would happen to the dog and where it would go.
Athletes practicing at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium were being forced to leave at 7 pm every day, much earlier than their usual time so that IAS Officer Sanjeev Khirwar could walk his dog.
The report first came to light a few days ago, and the bureaucrat has since then faced severe backlash from social media. Users called it abuse of power, and also said that many IAS Officers in India were known to notoriously misuse their positions in a similar manner.
As the issue gained more traction on social media, more and more users started calling it out, and this eventually led to action! To the surprise of most users, Khirwaj and his wife, Rinku Dugga, who is also an IAS officer, were transferred from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.
While many appreciated the swift action, others questioned whether this was actually punishment, considering they were moving to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, places that are far better than Delhi.
Some other users, however, had very different concerns. They asked questions about what would happen to the dog, and where would he end up. These concerns became so widespread that '#Kutta' started trending on Twitter. Here are some reactions:
What do you think? Is this actually punishment or a reward in disguise?
