‘Have to Run From Here’: Korean Vlogger Filming in India Harassed by Men In Pune

A Korean vlogger was interrupted by a few men during vlogging and one even put his hand around her neck. A video of the incident was shared on X and has since gone viral.
Meanwhile, netizens have apologised to her for her experience while in India and others expressed their anger. A few also praised her for the way she handled the situation.
A user shared a video. The clip opens to show her sipping coconut water while standing in front of a shop. Within moments, two men approach her and interrupt her to take pictures with her. One of them grabs her and puts his hand around her neck. She then leaves the area in a hurry while saying, “I have to run away. Bye bye. Namaste.”
One user wrote, "She had to run away from those creeps." Another wrote, "disgusting."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)