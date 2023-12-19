Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty on Assault Charges During Trial

The Marvel actor was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty on Assault Charges During Trial
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. On Monday, 18 December he was found guilty by a Manhattan jury of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault but was acquitted on two other counts, as per a report by Entertainment Weekly.

In continuation of the report, following the conviction, Marvel removed him from a prime role in its superhero blockbusters.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the verdict, Majors was also found not guilty of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, a report by Variety noted.

Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for Majors, told CNN in a statement that she “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

The incident that led to the trial involved a domestic dispute in March, involving Majors and his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors had previously pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

As per reports, since his arrest, Majors has been dropped by his talent manager, Entertainment 360, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company. 

Also Read

'Ant-Man' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charges in New York

'Ant-Man' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charges in New York

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Marvel 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×