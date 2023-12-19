Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty on Assault Charges During Trial

In the verdict, Majors was also found not guilty of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, a report by Variety noted.

Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for Majors, told CNN in a statement that she “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

The incident that led to the trial involved a domestic dispute in March, involving Majors and his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors had previously pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

As per reports, since his arrest, Majors has been dropped by his talent manager, Entertainment 360, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company.