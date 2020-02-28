When Humanity Rose Amidst the Barbarity of NE Delhi Violence
Amidst the sudden outbreak of communal violence in New Delhi's north-east areas that had emerged as a result of the antagonism between people and police, humanity made its way through. The fleeting episodes of barbarity subsided, and the capital saw small incidents of generosity that restored our faith in humanity in such a crucial time.
Amid all the communal violence, Delhi Gurudwaras set an example by welcoming everybody seeking for shelter from the infuriating mob; irrespective of their religious beliefs and backgrounds. They organized food and aid for everybody, provided them with parking spaces to keep their cars from getting burnt and ensured their complete safety under their gaurdianship. Some of the Gurudwaras that remained open 24x7 included the major Gurudwaras in North Delhi and Sri Bangla Saheb.
In such dark times of communal hatred, the Gurudwaras of Delhi came forward to protect the only religion that matters; the religion of humanity.
Another such incident came to light, after a mosque in Ashok Nagar, Delhi was vandalized and set on fire by a communist mob. The lifeless streets of Delhi saw both Hindus and Muslims united together to collect torn pages of the holy Quran from the wreckage; out of faith and respect.
This little act of unity restored our belief in secularism and the diversity that the constitution of our country stands by.
Amid the ceaseless communal violence on Tuesday, 23-year-old, bride to be, Savitri Prasad was grieving as her wedding was called off due to the turmoil in her neighborhood.
However, Savitri's father re-organised her wedding the next day, along with the help of their Muslim neighbors and carried out all the ceremonies in the midst of a chaos that withstood a toll of 38 deaths in the city.
Savitri said, "We could hear a lot of commotion outside, but I had the henna applied, hoping things would be better the next day. (But) My Muslim brothers are protecting me today."
A CCTV footage captured another such act of cruelty on Thursday. In this video clip, a Muslim man can be seen running for his life and behind him, is a fuming mob of 10-15 people armed with knives, stones and lathis.
However, when the man enters the closest neighborhood, he is rescued from the mob by a group of people that included mainly Hindus and Sikhs in the video.
Siraj, an auto-rickshaw driver, in rescuing his sister and her family who were stuck in their residence in violence-hit northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar since February 23, found out that they were sheltered by a Hindu family during the rampage.
Ali Ahmed, Siraj’s sister’s father-in-law, has been living Karawal Nagar with his family since 1984. He told The Quint that he has never felt any threat although it is a Hindu-dominated area.
