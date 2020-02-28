When Humanity Rose Amidst the Barbarity of NE Delhi Violence

Amid all the communal violence, Delhi Gurudwaras set an example by welcoming everybody seeking for shelter from the infuriating mob; irrespective of their religious beliefs and backgrounds. They organized food and aid for everybody, provided them with parking spaces to keep their cars from getting burnt and ensured their complete safety under their gaurdianship. Some of the Gurudwaras that remained open 24x7 included the major Gurudwaras in North Delhi and Sri Bangla Saheb.

In such dark times of communal hatred, the Gurudwaras of Delhi came forward to protect the only religion that matters; the religion of humanity.