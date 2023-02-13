Spooked Horse Runs Away With the Groom, Netizens React
Not the kind of wedding blast they expected!
Indian weddings are always an extravagant affair and every couple tries to make their celebration memorable, but this one from Rampura village in Ajmer, Rajasthan definitely had some unforgettable moments.
In a clip that's going viral on the internet, the groom is seen sitting on the horse, when suddenly someone burns a firecracker and spooks the horse. The scared horse then takes off with the groom still sitting on it.
As the horse runs away, the groom's relatives also run after them but fail to stop the horse. Meanwhile, even the groom's attempts to disembark from the horse don't work. Finally, after 4 kilometres, they were able to bring the horse to a stop and the groom was rescued and taken to the wedding venue.
While it may not have been a fun experience for the groom and the family at the moment, it sure is hilarious for the netizens. One user wrote, "Legend says, 'He is still on the horse and has reached Antarctica'"
Another user pointed out that burning the firecracker in front of the horse was obviously a mistake and it was natural for it to get scared. The user wrote, "Aur kya expect kar rahe the?? (What else were they expecting??) It's an animal. Of course it'll get scared."
Check out some more reactions:
(With inputs from Storypick)
