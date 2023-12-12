Join Us On:
Hilarious Memes Flood The Internet On Rajinikanth's 73rd Birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth marked his 73rd birthday on Tuesday, 12 December.


Superstar Rajinikanth marked his 73rd birthday on Tuesday, 12 December. As the veteran actor continues to be the invincible icon of our generation social media users are flooding the internet with some of the funniest memes which celebrate the actor in the best way possible.

Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, popularly known as Rajinikanth, has predominantly contributed to the Tamil film industry. Beyond his dedicated fan following, Rajinikanth has a unique fan following. Creators are always ready to make some hilarious memes about the action star.

An X (formerly Twitter) user hilariously said that Rajinikanth would scare away the British.

Another meme compared the actor to the show Man v/s Wild.

Here are some other memes:

The day is touted to be 'Thalaiva Day' according to his fans.

Topics:  Rajinikanth 

