Man's Baghban WhatsApp Status After Argument With Son Is Peak Desi Dad Behaviour
After an argument with his son, father hilariously roasts his son on whatsapp by sharing a 'Baghban' reference
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer Baghban is that one movie that has invariably impacted all Indian households.
It is the ultimate 'weapon of destruction' used by the desi parents to shut down their children in any argument or situation. The legends say, no child has found a successful counterclaim to this weapon.
Unfortunately, another desi child has been a victim of the Baghban card.
A Twitter user recently shared how after an argument, his father posted a WhatsApp status referring to Baghban. It has left the internet in splits.
The man shared a screenshot of his father's status that read, "Dhire dhire samjh me aa raha hai ki Baghban me Amit ji ne 4 beton k rahte ek bacha kyun adopt kiya tha [Now I am beginning to understand why Amit ji adopted another child even after having four sons in Baghban]."
Honestly, no one can match parents and their savage responses.
As soon as the status was posted, many desi children couldn't help but relate to the incident and shared even more hilarious responses.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Viral Desi Parents Baghban
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.