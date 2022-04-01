‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ Vs ‘Baghban’: The Evolution of the Parent-Child Dynamic

Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, which also stars Paresh Rawal in the same role, explores the story of a man who follows his passion of cooking post-retirement. The film, among other things, traces how Sharmaji and his sons- the elder Rinku Sharma (Suhhail Nayyar) and the younger Vincy (Taaruk Raina) adjust to his retired life.

At one point, Sharmaji’s friend quips that Baghban should be included for ‘compulsory viewing’ in schools and colleges.

Both films, Sharmaji Namkeen and Baghban, explore similar themes- that of aging parents and their evolving relationships with their kids. But the depictions are poles apart. While Baghban is essentially an Indian parent’s villain origin story, Hitesh Bhatia’s film delves deeper into the generational gap and the idea of family.