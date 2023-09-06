ADVERTISEMENT
Heartwarming Viral Clip Shows A Woman Buying A Train Ticket For Her Goat

The clip has triggered a wave of reactions on the microblogging platform, amassing over 88.4K views.

A heartwarming gesture by a woman is melting hearts across social media as she purchased a train ticket for her pet goat. A viral video capturing this sweet moment has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, the woman can be seen confidently responding to a Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) when questioned about the ticket for her four-legged companion. Many users speculate that the video was filmed on a train passing through West Bengal, given the Bengali conversation.

Take a look:

The video unfolds with the TTE inquiring if she has a ticket for her own journey. She responds with an affirmative 'Yes,' and her companion hands over the ticket to the railway official. However, it's when the TTE notices the goat that the conversation takes an endearing turn.

"Chagol ka bhi ticket hai? (Do you have a ticket for the goat too?)" asks the TTE. The woman replies with another 'Yes,' and this heartening exchange leaves both her and the official break out in a grin.

The clip has triggered a wave of positive reactions on the microblogging platform, amassing over 88.4K views. Here's how social media users are reacting to the endearing gesture:

