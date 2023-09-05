ADVERTISEMENT
Heartwarming Father-Daughter Dance to ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’ Goes Viral

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 11.5 million views and continues to gain momentum.

A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm as a little girl and her father steal the spotlight with their adorable dance performance.

The duo chose the hit Bollywood song 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' from the cult-classic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the soundtrack for their wholesome dance routine. Their choreography, complete with charming expressions, has left viewers in awe.

Take a look:

The video opens with the little girl dancing opposite her father, who gracefully kneels before her. Together, they flawlessly reenact the iconic nose-tease scene immortalized by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the film.

The heartening display of father-daughter love has resonated deeply with countless viewers. Since its posting on 17 August, the video has garnered over 11.5 million views and continues to gain momentum.

The clip has also received numerous likes and a flood of heartwarming comments from Instagram users who couldn't help but express their joy and appreciation for this touching performance.

