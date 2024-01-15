ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'He Is Bigger Than the Oscars': Fans Hail SRK as the Academy Shares 'DDLJ' Clip

Fans celebrate as the Academy shares the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' song clip.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Academy, on its official Instagram page, shared a clip of ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Fans were quick to hail Shah Rukh Khan, the lead star of the film, as one of the biggest faces of the Bollywood film industry.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The official page wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna" from 1995's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.'"

Meanwhile, fans could not keep calm as they flooded the comment section with their love for the film. The film was touted as the "Titanic of Bollywood" and SRK was hailed as bigger than the Oscars itself.

Take a look at some of the comments:

One of the users said: "DDLJ is like the Titanic of Bollywood."

Fans celebrate as the Academy shares the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' song clip.

While Kal Penn noted, "Oh Ho."

Fans celebrate as the Academy shares the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' song clip.

Another user called SRK, 'Bigger than the Oscar's'

Fans celebrate as the Academy shares the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' song clip.

Take a look at some of the other comments:

Fans celebrate as the Academy shares the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' song clip.
Fans celebrate as the Academy shares the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' song clip.
Fans celebrate as the Academy shares the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' song clip.

DDLJ has attained a cult status in India and still runs in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir decades after its release.

The film also starred Kajol.

Also Read

'If I Play a Bad Guy, I Make Sure He Dies a Dog's Death': Shah Rukh Khan

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  DDLJ   SRK 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: