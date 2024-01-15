'He Is Bigger Than the Oscars': Fans Hail SRK as the Academy Shares 'DDLJ' Clip

The Academy, on its official Instagram page, shared a clip of ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Fans were quick to hail Shah Rukh Khan, the lead star of the film, as one of the biggest faces of the Bollywood film industry.
The official page wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna" from 1995's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.'"
Meanwhile, fans could not keep calm as they flooded the comment section with their love for the film. The film was touted as the "Titanic of Bollywood" and SRK was hailed as bigger than the Oscars itself.
One of the users said: "DDLJ is like the Titanic of Bollywood."
While Kal Penn noted, "Oh Ho."
Another user called SRK, 'Bigger than the Oscar's'
DDLJ has attained a cult status in India and still runs in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir decades after its release.
The film also starred Kajol.
