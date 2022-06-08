Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Water to Passengers, Wins Hearts Online
Surendra Sharma, a bus conductor from Rohtak, Haryana has been doing this for the last 12 years.
It's a difficult task to travel anywhere in this blazing heat. If you forget your water bottle, it can make travelling quite arduous. This is where a bus conductor from Haryana comes in. Surendra Sharma has won the hearts of netizens after a photo of him offering water to passengers on his bus was posted online.
Needless to say, his touching gesture towards passengers has received widespread praise.
Sharma is employed by Haryana Roadways and resides in Rohtak with his family. He has been working as a conductor and offering water in a similar manner to passengers for the last 12 years. The first thing that Surendra does when a passenger boards the bus is offer them a glass of water.
Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, narrated this touching story on Twitter.
While some hailed him as a role model, others were simply stunned by his heartwarming gesture.
A never-ending flow of positive comments from netizens praising him can be seen here:
