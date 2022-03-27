BEST Staff Rushes 5-Yr-Old to Hospital, Deposits Day’s Cash to Get Him Admitted

Shivam Parkar was travelling with his mother Pooja on the bus route number 33 when he started having seizures, according to Mid-Day. As soon as the staff noticed this, the driver Kishore Vasant Dane, along with assistant traffic officer Rajesh Vichare and bus conductor Appasaheb Tulshiram Lohar first asked all the passengers to deboard. After this, they diverted the bus to Thakur Hospital, Shivaji Park and made sure Shivam got the treatment he needed.

They even deposited the day's collection they had on hand to admit Shivam to the hospital. This quick thinking resulted in Shivams' life getting saved, and the crew has been lauded by many, including the GM of BEST, Lokesh Chandra. "We are proud of the staff," he said. They were also felicitated by him.