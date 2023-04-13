Harry Potter TV Series With All-New Cast Announced; ChatGPT Suggests Actors

Good news for the Potterheads after a wait of 12 long years! In case you missed it, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced a Harry Potter series for its new streaming platform, Max.

It will be a decade-long TV series with an all-new cast, and popular author JK Rowling as an Executive Producer, who's been heavily criticized for promoting transphobia. Along with Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts have also signed on as excecutive producers.