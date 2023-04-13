ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Potter TV Series With All-New Cast Announced; ChatGPT Suggests Actors

Tom Holland as Harry Potter to Benedict Cumberbatch as Voldemort, here's who ChatGPT chose for Harry Potter TV show

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
Good news for the Potterheads after a wait of 12 long years! In case you missed it, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced a Harry Potter series for its new streaming platform, Max.

It will be a decade-long TV series with an all-new cast, and popular author JK Rowling as an Executive Producer, who's been heavily criticized for promoting transphobia. Along with Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts have also signed on as excecutive producers.

In an official statement by HBO Max, they said, “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world,".

The announcement has sent us over the moon, and while it is almost impossible to replace the original cast, we decided to ask ChatGPT to reimagine a new cast! Check out the results:

This article is a part of 'AI Told You So', a special series by The Quint that explores how Artificial Intelligence is changing our present and how it stands to reshape our future. Click here to view the full collection of stories in the series.

Harry Potter

Known for his role as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man series, ChatGPT suggests that Tom Holland could "bring a fresh perspective to Harry Potter, capturing his courage, loyalty, and determination."

ChatGPT recasts Tom Holland, known for his role as Peter Parker,  as Harry Potter.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Hermione Granger

Saoirse Ronan, the Little Women actor, shows "a promising potential to play the role of Hermione Granger and capture her essence as an intelligent, resourceful, and witty witch."

ChatGPT reimagines Saoirse Ronan as Hermione.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Ron Weasley

Known for his role in Stranger Things, ChatGPT suggests Joe Keery could play Rupert Grint's character, Ron Weasley.

ChatGPT recasts Joe Keery known for 'Stranger Things' as Ron Weasley 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Severus Snape

Snape's dubious, conflicting and mysterious character could very well be played by Tom Hiddleston who has done an outstanding work as Loki in the Marvel movies.

Tom Hiddleston reimagined as Severus Snape by ChatGPT

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Albus Dumbledore

Liam Neeson, who has proven his skills in Schindler's List and the Taken series, could be a great fit for the role of Professor Dumbledore.

Professor Albus Dumbledore can be played by Laim Neeson

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Minerva McGonagall

According to ChatGPT, Cate Blanchett could bring out McGonagall's stern yet caring demeanor, and intelligence on screen.

ChatGPT suggests Cate Blanchett as Professor Minerva McGonagall. 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Voldemort

Known to play Sherlock and Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch could add depth to Voldemort's character.

Fun fact: Cumberbatch is also known for his spot-on Alan Rickman impression!

ChatGPT imagines Benedict Cumberbatch as  Voldemort 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Rubeus Hagrid

According to ChatGPT, Brian Cox could potentially capture the character's endearing qualities while also bringing a sense of wisdom and experience to the role of the beloved character of Rubeus Hagrid.

ChatGPT recasts Brian Cox, the Succession actor, as Rubeus Hagrid

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Draco Malfoy

Timothée Chalamet, known for his performances in films like Call Me by Your Name and Little Women, has shown his versatility as an actor, and could bring a fresh perspective to Draco Malfoy's character.

ChatGPT recasts Timothee Chalamet as Draco Malfoy

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

