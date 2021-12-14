'Trans Women Not a Danger': Netizens Criticise JK Rowling for Latest Tweet
'Trans women aren't a danger to society,' a user wrote in response to JK Rowling's tweet.
(Trigger warnings: Transphobic comments; Mentions of rape, sexual assault)
JK Rowling, the author of the famous Harry Potter series, received criticism online when she made a comment about a proposal wherein the Police Scotland will log an accused rapist's gender as the one they identify with, in wake of the Scottish National Party's (SNP) new gender self ID laws.
Rowling shared an article titled, ''Absurdity' of police logging rapists as women,' and wrote, "War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman."
While some supported Rowling's views, many users pointed out that her response was transphobic and furthered the dangerous stereotypes that trans women aren't 'real women' or they're more likely to commit acts of sexual abuse.
One user wrote, "Why do TERFs act like there's an epidemic of trans women r*ping people? All the sex crime stats show trans people are far more likely to be the VICTIM of sexual violence than the perpetrator (sic)."
Lawyer-journalist Seth Abramson responded to Rowling's tweet and wrote, "Sorry, J.K., but if a self-described trans (alleged) rapist is indeed a trans person, there's no harm or foul here- the policy just ensures proper recordkeeping. And if the suspect *falsely* claims to be trans, that lie will be used against them at their rape trial. No issue here."
Here are some of the other reactions to JK Rowling's tweet:
Context
The Police Scotland reportedly said that in cases of sexual assault, the gender of the perpetrators will be recorded as the gender they identify as, the Scotland Sun reported. The proposal led to criticism from some feminist groups and others who cited concerns of safety.
Ex-SNP Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill had asked the Police Scotland how they would deal with rape cases under the party’s new Gender Recognition Act. In response, Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie listed out some scenarios in which an accused would be recorded as a woman.
He included a hypothetical scenario “where a person, born male but who identifies as a female and does not have a full gender recognition certificate and then commits rape.”MacSkill called the proposal ‘absurd’.
Rowling's Transphobic Tweets & 'Harry Potter' Stars' Response
JK Rowling has been in hot water several times before for her views about the transgender community. However, Harry Potter stars Danielle Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint had expressed their support for trans people.
In 2020, Rowling had tweeted, "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."
Danielle Radcliffe had addressed and opposed JK Rowling's views in an article in 2020. Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter in the films had written, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo (Rowling) or I.”
Rupert Grint had told Sunday Times that he 'firmly' stands with the trans community. Grint said, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”
Emma Watson had posted on social media, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”
