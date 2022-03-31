Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Defends Hijab Again, Earns Praise on Twitter
Harnaaz Sandhu is speaking in favour of women's choice for the second time recently.
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu recently went viral for defending the rights of Muslim women who want to wear a hijab and said, "Let a girl do what she wants."
Since then, she has spoken about the issue again at another press conference and stressed upon how a woman's clothes should be her own choice.
"Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of different cultures and we need to respect each other," she said in a statement. Since then, users on Twitter have praised how she has taken a stand in the matter and sided with the women who want to wear the hijab.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.