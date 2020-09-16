Will You Buy a Face Shield Worth Rs 70k? Well, Some People Are...

Did you ever in your wildest dreams think that Louis Vuitton could make a face shield? Not that I was okay with face masks being sold at the price of a kidney.

The luxury brand has announced that they will be releasing the face shield priced at $960 or Rs 70,000 next month (which btw is the rent of my flat in a posh Bombay area, I mean, just saying).

What makes it 'soooooo' expensive? The signature LV trim and the band.