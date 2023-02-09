Govt Urging Citizens To Hug Cows On Valentine's Day Sparks Twitter Meme Fest
A Twitter user joked, "Not that I had any other plans *facepalm*".
In news that's leaving netizens in splits, the Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing "cow lovers" to celebrate February 14 – globally recognized as Valentine's Day – as 'Cow Hug Day'.
The government advisory body said that hugging a cow will bring “emotional richness” and will increase “individual and collective happiness”.
Although 'cow cuddling' has been a rising Western trend, the board posited this move as a criticism of the “dazzle of western civilisation”, adding that "Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west culture over time."
Safe to say, netizens did not take this appeal lightly. As soon as the appeal began doing rounds on social media, several users began reacting with jokes, commentary and hilarious memes of their own.
While most expressed disbelief and assumed that the appeal was doctored, others joked about how considerate the Government is being towards citizens who are single.
Check out how Desi Twitter is reacting here:
