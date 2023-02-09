Govt Urging Citizens To Hug Cows On Valentine's Day Sparks Twitter Meme Fest

In news that's leaving netizens in splits, the Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing "cow lovers" to celebrate February 14 – globally recognized as Valentine's Day – as 'Cow Hug Day'.

The government advisory body said that hugging a cow will bring “emotional richness” and will increase “individual and collective happiness”.

Although 'cow cuddling' has been a rising Western trend, the board posited this move as a criticism of the “dazzle of western civilisation”, adding that "Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west culture over time."