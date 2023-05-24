This Celeb Dog Earns More Than Rs 8 Crore Annually From Social Media

Believe it or not, a Golden Retriever has baffled the internet because of his annual income. Tucker Budzyn, who is a social media celebrity, earns more than $1 million a year (Rs 8 crore and 28 lakh approximately) and we just can't fathom it!
According to a research by Printed Pet Memories, a portrait company, Tucker Budzyn is the most popular canine influencer, and has been earning money since he was two-years-old.
Tucker belongs to Courtney Budzyn, who got him when he was only eight weeks old. Within a month of Courtney creating his Instagram profile, a video of Tucker went viral on the internet. Since then, his popularity has only increased.
Tucker now has approximately 25 million followers across social media including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.
Both Courtney and her husband Mike quit their respective jobs to create content full time and take care of Tucker and his pup Tod.
Reports suggest that they charge around $40,000 to $60,000 (Rs 33 lakh to 49 lakh) on YouTube for a 30-minute pre-roll and approximately $20,000 (more than Rs 16 lakh) on Instagram for paid content.
(With inputs from Indian Express)
