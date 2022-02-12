Desi Twitter Loves Only One Thing About 'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone
Here's what Twitter thought of Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'.
Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, directed by Shakun Batra premiered yesterday amid inreased hype around its cast, aesthetic visuals, and above all, its songs.
The movie deals with infidelity, childhood trauma, complicated family relationships, among other complex issues, and Twitter has given its verdict.
While most users felt the story and direction fell flat, a few others also liked the film and how deep it was. But one thing is for certain: even the ones who hated the film loved Deepika Padukone's performance in it.
Some also spoke about how Naseeruddin Shah's cameo with Deepika and their scenes together were the highlight of the film. Others spoke about how it was inspired by Woody Allen's 2005 film Matchpoint starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Myers. Overall, Twitter received Gehraiyaan with little praise, and here are some reviews from users online.
