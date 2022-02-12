Desi Twitter Loves Only One Thing About 'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone

While most users felt the story and direction fell flat, a few others also liked the film and how deep it was. But one thing is for certain: even the ones who hated the film loved Deepika Padukone's performance in it.

Some also spoke about how Naseeruddin Shah's cameo with Deepika and their scenes together were the highlight of the film. Others spoke about how it was inspired by Woody Allen's 2005 film Matchpoint starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Myers. Overall, Twitter received Gehraiyaan with little praise, and here are some reviews from users online.