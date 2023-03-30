Woman Refused to Answer Boss’ Call; Latter’s Unexpected Response Wins Hearts
The woman in her tweet was grateful to her boss and wrote, "this is what I call a healthy work culture"
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
With the increasing complexity of our world, it is becoming even more important that we start conversations around mental health and conducive work environment to live a healthy life.
While there is still a lot to be done, this woman's tweet about her company's healthy work culture gives us hope that things are changing gradually.
The woman took to Twitter to narrate her positive experience with her boss and applauded her boss' response.
She wrote, "After two unanswered calls, my boss messaged me, ‘please call back’. I messaged her back, saying I'm frustrated and don’t wanna talk, to which she replied, hand over your work to me and take 3-4 days off but don't be in a bad mood. This is what I call a healthy work culture!”
The post started a conversation on Twitter about the importance of a work environment which is understanding and nurturing.
Motivated by the woman's example, some netizens shared their own experience at work, while some were pleasantly surprised her boss' response.
One user wrote, "Does this happen in real"
Another user wrote, "That is really nice, we spend a third of our life working/work place so the right work culture and environment makes a huge difference to your productivity and positivity, this is really true awesome to see"
Here are more reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Viral Work work culture
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.