IT Company Goes Viral For Urging Employees To Head Home After Working Hours

While most netizens are lauding the efforts put in by the company, some are pointing out flaws in such a system.

In news that can serve as a lesson for quite a few workplaces, an IT company in Madhya Pradesh has adopted a unique approach to ensure a healthy work-life balance for its employees.

In a now-viral LinkedIn post, an employee has shared her experience working at SoftGrid Computers. To make sure workers are not exerting themselves beyond their working hours, the company has installed a reminder that locks office desktops after hours and issues a warning.

The post ends with the employee emphasizing the need for such a conducive work environment. She writes, "So, I think if you are working in this type of culture , you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood!"

She adds, "And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment".

Since the time of uploading, the post has garnered 342,066 reactions and 9,654 reposts. While most netizens are lauding the efforts put in by the IT Company, some are pointing out flaws in such a framework.

Working mothers and neurodivergent folks are also chiming in, expressing how systems like these often fail to consider their work patterns.

Take a look at the mixed reactions garnered by the post:

