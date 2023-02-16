IT Company Goes Viral For Urging Employees To Head Home After Working Hours

In news that can serve as a lesson for quite a few workplaces, an IT company in Madhya Pradesh has adopted a unique approach to ensure a healthy work-life balance for its employees.

In a now-viral LinkedIn post, an employee has shared her experience working at SoftGrid Computers. To make sure workers are not exerting themselves beyond their working hours, the company has installed a reminder that locks office desktops after hours and issues a warning.

Take a look: