Can You Guess How Much 'Friends' Scripts Found In Studio Trash Were Sold For?

As per a news report by Rolling Stone, Amanda Butler, who is handling the sale, said the scripts should have been destroyed. “Apparently, the cast and crew were ordered to destroy their copies so the ending wouldn’t be leaked,” she said in a press release. “However, these two slipped through the net.”

As per a news report by BBC, the scripts have now been bought by an "online international bidder". No other details were given of the buyer, but the auction house said competition had been fierce - with 219 pre-sale bids placed from all over the world. It was sold at £22,000 - with fees taking the total paid by the buyer to £28,864.