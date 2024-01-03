'Investigate His Friends': Wife of Varanasi Lawyer Killed at New Year's Eve Bash

Following a heated argument over a purported casteist comment, an advocate named Raghvendra Singh was allegedly shot dead by a security manager, Hardendu Shekhar Tripathi, at a New Year's Eve party in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday, 31 December.

An FIR was filed under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Lalpur-Pandeypur police station on the same day.

According to Amit Kumar, DCP HQ/Crime in Varanasi, Raghvendra and Shekhar were friends.