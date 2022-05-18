ADVERTISEMENT

Mame Khan Becomes the First Indian Folk Artist To Walk the Cannes Red Carpet

On tuesday, Rajasthani singer Mame Khan became the first Indian folk artist to walk the Cannes Red Carpet.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on 17 May,2022 and this year, India was named the 'country of honour' at the Marche du Film. Rajasthani musician Mame Khan, part of the official Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, made history on Tuesday by becoming the first folk artist to open the red carpet for India.

Originally from Jaisalmer, Mame Khan has performed in several Bollywood films, including Luck By Chance, No One Killed Jessica, and Sonchiriya, among others. Mame Khan, also known for his iconic voice, has brought an ancient musical legacy from the golden Thar Desert to the screens of Bollywood, celebrating the best of folk fusion with a 21st-century audience.

He has also appeared on Coke Studio with Amit Trivedi. His songs 'Chaudhary' and 'Badri Badariya', with Amit Trivedi have become major hits.

On the Cannes red carpet, Khan was dressed in a traditional Rajasthani outfit that included a vibrant pink kurta and patiala underneath an ethnic embroidered coat.

Fans showered him with praise and love. Check out their reactions here.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

