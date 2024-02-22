Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Congratulate Newlyweds Rakul & Jackky

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on 21 February. As soon as the newlyweds shared first pictures from their wedding ceremony on their social media, congratulations started pouring in from friends and colleagues.
Bhumi Pednekar, who attended the wedding, took to Instagram to write, "Hearts full. Soulmates. Best Friends. Lovers. Last three days were magical."
Mira Kapoor, who was also among the guests invited to the wedding, took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple. "Wishing you everlasting love," she wrote.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Nayanthara and other celebs also showered blessings on the couple.
