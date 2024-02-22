ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Congratulate Newlyweds Rakul & Jackky

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on 21 February. As soon as the newlyweds shared first pictures from their wedding ceremony on their social media, congratulations started pouring in from friends and colleagues.

Bhumi Pednekar, who attended the wedding, took to Instagram to write, "Hearts full. Soulmates. Best Friends. Lovers. Last three days were magical."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mira Kapoor, who was also among the guests invited to the wedding, took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple. "Wishing you everlasting love," she wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Nayanthara and other celebs also showered blessings on the couple.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×