Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Share First Pics From Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on 21 February.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday 21 February. As per a report by India Today, their pheras will take place in the afternoon at ITC Grand South Goa in the presence of close friends and family, and the couple will post pictures from the wedding soon after the ceremony. 

They wrote, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024."

