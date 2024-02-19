Fans Upset As Matthew Perry Excluded From In Memorium Segment; BAFTA Reacts

Fans of Matthew Perry took to social media to call out BAFTA after the late actor was not included in the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards In Memoriam segment. Perry, who passed away at the age of 54, did not appear during the tribute, set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time' performed by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham.
Fans expressed their disappointment, calling the omission 'shocking.'
BAFTA Reacts To The Backlash
Following the outrage, BAFTA confirmed to Variety that Perry will be remembered at its TV ceremony that will take place later this year. “Matthew Perry will be remembered in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May,” a spokesperson told the publication.
Perry was recently included in the In Memoriam segment during the 2023 Emmy Awards last month.
