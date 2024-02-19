ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BAFTA 2024 Awards Full Winners List: 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' Dominate

Oppenheimer, which was nominated in 13 categories, took home seven awards at the BAFTAs this year.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
5 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Oppenheimer swept the BAFTAs on Sunday, 18 February, taking home awards for director Christopher Nolan, lead actor Cillian Murphy and Best Film. The film won seven BAFTA awards.  Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things came a close second with five wins.

Among the presenters were David Beckham, who handed out the golden mask for Outstanding British Debut, Dua Lipa, who was there to present the award for Outstanding British Film and Deepika Padukone, who gave out the Film Not In The English Language award.

See the full list of BAFTA winners below.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BEST FILM 

Anatomy of a Fall — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion 

The Holdovers — Mark Johnson 

Killers of the Flower Moon — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas 

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas — WINNER

Poor Things — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone 

Oppenheimer, which was nominated in 13 categories, took home seven awards at the BAFTAs this year.

Cillian Murphy in and as Oppenheimer.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

BEST DIRECTOR                                                                               

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh 

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet 

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne 

Maestro, Bradley Cooper 

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan — WINNER

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer 

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple 

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers 

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest 

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn 

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon 

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer  — WINNER

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn 

Ryan Gosling, Barbie 

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers 

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers 

Oppenheimer, which was nominated in 13 categories, took home seven awards at the BAFTAs this year.

Robert Downey Jr in a still from Oppenheimer.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

LEADING ACTRESS  

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple  

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall  

Carey Mulligan, Maestro  

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane 

Margot Robbie, Barbie 

Emma Stone, Poor Things — WINNER

LEADING ACTOR 

Bradley Cooper, Maestro 

Colman Domingo, Rustin 

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers 

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn 

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — WINNER

Teo Yoo, Past Lives 

RISING STAR AWARD 

Phoebe Dynevor 

Ayo Edebiri 

Jacob Elordi 

Mia McKenna-Bruce — WINNER

Sophie Wilde 

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – WINNER

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach 

The Holdovers — David Hemingson 

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer 

Past Lives — Celine Song 

Oppenheimer, which was nominated in 13 categories, took home seven awards at the BAFTAs this year.

A still from Anatomy of a Fall.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh 

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson — WINNER

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan 

Poor Things, Tony McNamara 

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer 

0

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE 

20 Days in Mariupol — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath 

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Past Lives — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon 

Society of the Snow — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza 

The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer — WINNER

ANIMATED FILM 

The Boy and the Heron — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki – WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram 

Elemental — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg 

DOCUMENTARY 

20 Days in Mariupol — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath — WINNER

American Symphony — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun 

Beyond Utopia — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum 

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion 

Wham! — Chris Smith 

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 

All of Us Strangers — Andrew HaighGraham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey 

How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis 

Napoleon — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa 

The Old Oak — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty 

Poor Things — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara 

Rye Lane — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia 

Saltburn — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie 

Scrapper — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough 

Wonka — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby 

The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska — WINNER

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER 

Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer) 

Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo

Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) — WINNER

How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director) 

Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director) 

CASTING 

All of Us Strangers — Kahleen Crawford 

Anatomy of a Fall — Cynthia Arra 

The Holdovers — Susan Shopmaker — WINNER

How to Have Sex — Isabella Odoffin 

Killers of the Flower Moon — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes 

CINEMATOGRAPHY 

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto 

Maestro, Matthew Libatique 

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema — WINNER

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan 

The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal 

EDITING 

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal 

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker 

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame — WINNER

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis 

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts 

COSTUME DESIGN 

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran 

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West 

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates 

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick 

Poor Things, Holly Waddington — WINNER

MAKE UP & HAIR 

Killers of the Flower Moon — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen 

Maestro — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell 

Napoleon — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon 

Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid 

Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston — WINNER

ORIGINAL SCORE 

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson 

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson — WINNER

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix 

Saltburn, Anthony Willis 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton 

PRODUCTION DESIGN 

Barbie — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer 

Killers of the Flower Moon — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis 

Oppenheimer — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman 

Poor Things — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek — WINNER

The Zone of Interest — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora 

Oppenheimer, which was nominated in 13 categories, took home seven awards at the BAFTAs this year.

A still from Poor Things.

SOUND 

Ferrari — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser 

Maestro — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic 

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor 

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo 

The Zone of Interest — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers — WINNER

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 

The Creator — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams 

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke 

Napoleon — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet 

Poor Things — Simon Hughes – WINNER

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION 

Crab Day — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak — WINNER 

Visible Mending — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft 

Wild Summon — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley 

BRITISH SHORT FILM 

Festival of Slaps — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer 

Gorka — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson 

Jellyfish and Lobster — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai — WINNER

Such a Lovely Day — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs 

Yellow — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  BAFTA 2024 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×