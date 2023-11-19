ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

We Stand With You: Fans Support Team India Post Defeat to Australia in WC Final

Australia defeated India by six wickets at the ICC World Cup 2023 final on 19 November.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
We Stand With You: Fans Support Team India Post Defeat to Australia in WC Final
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Australia took home its sixth ICC World Cup trophy after defeating India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

Although fans were heartbroken by India's defeat at the match, several took to social media to cheer up their Men in Blue for their 'determination' and 'noteworthy' performance throughout the tournament.

Also Read

'Well Played': Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol React as India Loses to Australia in WC

'Well Played': Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol React as India Loses to Australia in WC
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

One such fan wrote on X, "Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

Have a look:

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Also Read

'Wasn't Invited For World Cup 2023 Final,' Claims Former Captain Kapil Dev

'Wasn't Invited For World Cup 2023 Final,' Claims Former Captain Kapil Dev

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×