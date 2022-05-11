Indian Matchmaking Promo Released For Next Season, Fans Call It "Nonsense"
Indian Matchmaking got mixed reactions from fans.
Indian Matchmaking is all set to return for a second season. The news has received mixed reactions from fans. The show was criticised for portraying Indian culture as regressive and archaic. And it was also slammed by one of the participants, Aparna Shewakramani for showcasing her in a bad light. A release date was not announced but it was mentioned that it will return soon.
On the other end, the short teaser that was released by Netflix was captioned, “IT’S WEDDING SEASON AND SIMA AUNTY IS BACK,” It was written in all-caps, while also mentioning, “Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon!”
Some have heavily criticised Sima Aunty, the lead matchmaker during the last season of the show. But Fans were quick to respond once the new teaser was released, “Season one was so bad but I know I will end up watching season two” and “I am going to hate watch this fr sure”. Some also said, “ohh fun”, “Oh this was quite a fun watch”
