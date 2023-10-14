ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fans Create Hilarious Memes Ahead Of India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup Match

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium is now underway.

As Ahmedabad witnesses the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium, social media is inundated with memes reflecting the fervent excitement surrounding the match.

Despite surging ticket prices and elevated hotel rates, fans are eager to witness this epic clash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned an unforgettable pre-match ceremony featuring performances by renowned artists Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhvinder Singh.

The India vs. Pakistan encounter is promising to set the tone for both teams in the ODI World Cup and ignite the spirits of the winning side.

Social media is abuzz with excitement, with some hilarious memes capturing the tense anticipation:

