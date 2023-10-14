Fans Create Hilarious Memes Ahead Of India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup Match

As Ahmedabad witnesses the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium, social media is inundated with memes reflecting the fervent excitement surrounding the match.

Despite surging ticket prices and elevated hotel rates, fans are eager to witness this epic clash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned an unforgettable pre-match ceremony featuring performances by renowned artists Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhvinder Singh.