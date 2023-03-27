Dialogue From Everywhere Everything All at Once Ft. Bollywood Pairs Goes Viral
"In another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you," reads the famous dialogue.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Everything Everywhere All at Once not only blew away everyone at the 95th Academy Awards by bagging 7 awards, it has also stormed the internet with its iconic dialogue, "So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say… In another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you".
The heartbreaking dialogue from this movie has caught netizens' attention, and they have given their own twist to it by using their favourite on-screen pairs who did not end up together.
From Om Shanti Om's Shantipriya and Om Kapoor, to Kal Ho Naa Ho's Aman and Naina, there are countless characters that netizens would have wanted to see together.
And we couldn't agree more!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.