ADVERTISEMENT

Dialogue From Everywhere Everything All at Once Ft. Bollywood Pairs Goes Viral

"In another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you," reads the famous dialogue.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Dialogue From Everywhere Everything All at Once Ft. Bollywood Pairs Goes Viral
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Everything Everywhere All at Once not only blew away everyone at the 95th Academy Awards by bagging 7 awards, it has also stormed the internet with its iconic dialogue, "So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say… In another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you".

The heartbreaking dialogue from this movie has caught netizens' attention, and they have given their own twist to it by using their favourite on-screen pairs who did not end up together.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Om Shanti Om's Shantipriya and Om Kapoor, to Kal Ho Naa Ho's Aman and Naina, there are countless characters that netizens would have wanted to see together.

And we couldn't agree more!

Stills from Lunchbox

Stills from Ghajini 

Aman and Naina from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Stills from Masaan

Sehmat and Iqbal Syed from Raazi

Gangubai and Afsaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Also Read

Man's Baghban WhatsApp Status After Argument With Son Is Peak Desi Dad Behaviour

Man's Baghban WhatsApp Status After Argument With Son Is Peak Desi Dad Behaviour

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×