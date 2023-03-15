Meet Aashish D'Mello, the Indian Behind Oscar Winner 'Everything Everywhere...'

It was a historic win for India at the 95th Academy Awards, as it took home two Oscars this year: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', which won the Best Original Song, and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers, for Best Documentary Short Film.

The third Indian connection to the Oscars, whom many may not know about, is Mumbai's Aashish D'Mello, one of the two assistant editors for Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Academy Awards, including one for Best Film Editing.