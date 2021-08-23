Twitter Lashes Out as Etsy Sells T-Shirts Mocking Afghans Falling From Aircraft
The t-shirts were sold on Etsy, an American e-commerce site by a shop called ConaneShop.
(Trigger Warning: This article contains distressing visuals)
Earlier this week, visuals of two Afghans falling from the air after tying themselves to a US aircraft to escape the crisis there went viral. The images and videos have distressed a lot of people who saw them, and have thrown light towards the severe conditions of Afghanistan.
Check out the video here:
Following this incident, a lot of people on social media sympathised with the situation there, and on the other hand, a shop on Etsy, an American e-commerce website, called ConaneShop made particularly insensitive and offensive t-shirts about the situation. In a visual on the t-shirt, one can see two people falling from an aircraft with a text that reads, "Kabul Skydiving Club, Est. 2021".
The company making money off of an incident so tragic while also mocking it to sell their products has enraged netizens online. They called out the brand as well as Etsy for their insensitivity and asked them to take down the products.
