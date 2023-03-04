This Doctor’s Innovative Note of Absence Is Reminding People of 'Malgudi Days'
Malgudi Days, the popular TV show was based on the short stories by famous writer R. K. Narayan.
A recent picture of a veterinary doctor's leave of absence, written on a piece of reused paper and secured by a medical gauze, is sending netizens down memory lane, reminding them of Malgudi Days.
For those of you who aren't familiar with the show, Malgudi Days was one of the most popular TV show in the late 80's, based on the short stories of famous writer RK Narayan.
In the now viral post, a user shared the picture of the doctor's note with a caption, "My vet is a character who belongs to Malgudi Days. Some day, I might do a thread on him. But today, I feel like putting up a re-usable sign like he does, and taking the day off."
Just like Malgudi Days, this note, too, transported the netizens back to the simpler days. Many rejoiced in the nostalgia, and appreciated the doctor's commitment to utilise his resources without wastage.
One user wrote, "He truly loves the environment. Save paper save trees."
Another user wrote, "He's used gauze bandage to fix the note. Maximum utilization."
Here are some more reactions:
Topics: Malgudi Days RK Narayan
