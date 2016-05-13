Remembering RK Narayan on His Birth Anniversary

(This story was originally published on 13 May 2016 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives to mark RK Narayan’s birth anniversary.)

RK Narayan is one of the most widely read and known Indian authors. He authored Malgudi Days containing multiple stories about Swami and his friends, set in a fictional town of Malgudi. These stories went on to become a popular TV series too.

Narayan is known for his simple, subtle yet humorous style of writing. The fictional character Swami was, in fact, thought to be his alter-ego.