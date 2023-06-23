Did This 2006 Episode of 'The Simpsons' Actually Predict the Titanic Sub’s Fate?

The video clip showcases Homer Simpson's long-lost father, Mason Fairbanks, a specialist in retrieving lost treasures from the sea, delivering a speech before embarking on the expedition with his son.

Interestingly, among the passengers on the ill-fated submersible were Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. Twitter erupted with astonishment as users drew comparisons between the episode and the actual events.