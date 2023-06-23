Did This 2006 Episode of 'The Simpsons' Actually Predict the Titanic Sub’s Fate?

The Simpsons, a beloved animated series known for its uncanny ability to predict real-life events, has once again left fans astonished. From Donald Trump's presidency to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the show has seemingly foretold numerous incidents. And now, it appears that the show may have predicted the ill fate of the Titanic tour submersible, the Titan.
In a recent discovery by internet sleuths, an episode from 2006 has surfaced, hinting at the tragic outcome of the Titan. This submersible, which embarked on a mission to explore the wreckage of the infamous Titanic, has gone missing with five passengers on board. The parallels between the fictional episode and the real-life incident have sparked a frenzy online.
The video clip showcases Homer Simpson's long-lost father, Mason Fairbanks, a specialist in retrieving lost treasures from the sea, delivering a speech before embarking on the expedition with his son.
Interestingly, among the passengers on the ill-fated submersible were Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. Twitter erupted with astonishment as users drew comparisons between the episode and the actual events.
"Episode released January 8, 2006, ain't no way the Simpsons predicted the #titanicsubmarine," exclaimed one Twitter user, sharing the eerie coincidence.
While many were flabbergasted by the striking resemblance, some dismissed it as mere happenstance.
A Twitter user commented, “Two people who died in the titanic submarine were son and father .. in this episode simpsons predicted it would be son and father”
