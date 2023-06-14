Donald Trump Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ in Secret Documents Case, Faces 37 Charges

Former United States President Donald Trump pleaded “not guilty” to dozens of criminal counts of wilfully mishandling US government secrets and scheming to prevent their return in the first federal criminal case filed against a former US president on Tuesday, 13 June.

"One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform before the arraignment hearing.

This was Trump’s second arraignment as he faces several legal threats, coming just 10 weeks after he was charged with a string of felonies in Manhattan over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.