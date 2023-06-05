Did Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie Actually Cause A Global Pink Paint Shortage?

In a turn of events that no one could have predicted, it seems that the production of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie has had a real-world impact. According to the film's production designer, Sarah Greenwood, the creation of Barbie Land, with its vibrant pink Dreamhouses, lampposts, roads, and fences, actually caused a shortage of pink paint on an international scale.

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Greenwood revealed that the sheer amount of Barbie's signature bright color used in the design and construction of the set drained an entire company's supply of pink paint. She laughingly claimed, "The world ran out of pink."