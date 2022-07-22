ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush Donning Veshti Sattai for 'The Gray Man' Premiere Impresses Netizens

Dhanush arrived at 'The Gray Man''s Mumbai premiere in a traditional veshti sattai.

Jhalak Jain
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Dhanush Donning Veshti Sattai for 'The Gray Man' Premiere Impresses Netizens
i

Dhanush's Hollywood debut The Gray Man directed by Joe and Anthony Russo has released on Netflix today. While the Marvel movie has till now received a mixed response from the audience, Dhanush's look at the exclusive movie premiere in Mumbai sure has impressed the netizens.

For this special occasion, Dhanush dressed up in a traditional South Indian attire called Veshti Sattai and welcomed the Russo brothers with a Vanakkam gesture.

The Mumbai premiere was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including directors Vishal Bharadwaj and Aanand L. Rai, actor Vicky Kaushal, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

Fans have been going gaga over Dhanush's traditional look and have appreciated his outfit choice.

Also Read

Ranveer Singh's Latest Nude Photoshoot Has Twitter Buzzing With Memes

Ranveer Singh's Latest Nude Photoshoot Has Twitter Buzzing With Memes

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×