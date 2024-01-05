Desi Superman? Netizens Think Aamir's Son Junaid Looks a Lot Like Henry Cavill

Netizens have found our very own desi Superman, and it is none other than Aamir Khan's elder son, Junaid Khan. Soon after videos from Ira Khan's wedding surfaced on social media, some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot the striking resemblance between Junaid and Henry Cavill.
Have a look:
One of the users commented, "Mixture of Clark Kent and Henry Cavill." Another wrote, "We got our Superhero."
Have a look at some other reactions here:
Junaid is Aamir's first son with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. According to reports, Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut and is already shooting for a movie titled Maharaja.
Junaid will reportedly play the role of a Laywer in the film, which will be helmed by filmmaker Sidharth P Malhotra, known for Hitchki, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)