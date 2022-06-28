Residents Cut Cake for Burglar After He Gets Caught, Reveals It’s His Birthday
The residents spotted three burglars trying to break into a flat, and managed to catch hold of one of them.
If you think you're kind, these people from New Delhi are here to make you reconsider the whole definition of the world. A group of residents from New Delhi cut a cake for the burglar that broke into their house. The burglar, after getting caught, started crying and talking about how it was his birthday. This led the residents to forgive his deed and celebrate his day instead!
Apparently, a few residents spotted three people breaking into a flat in the residential complex through the window. As soon as they tried to catch them, two of them managed to flee whereas one was left behind.
After being caught, the residents found out through the burglar's wailings that it was his birthday. He also asked them to let him go because of this reason. Instead of just letting him leave, the residents decided to get a cake for him with "Chor" written on it.
A video shows people around the burglar clapping and singing birthday songs as he cuts the cake.
While some users online laughed at the video, a few others spoke about how it was unnecessary to humiliate the burglar like this and instead they should have simply handed him over to the police.
What do you think of this crazy incident?
