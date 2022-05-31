Watch the Not-So-Happy History of Happy Birthday Song

Remember we spoke about one of the world's biggest media company?

That was Warner/Chappel Music.

In 1988, the copyright of the birthday song was acquired by Warner Communications from the publishers Clayton F Summy Co.

They made big bucks off the birthday song. Anyone who wanted to use the song in a movie or a TV show had to pay thousands of dollars.

One would think how we Indians escaped this. Well, we are hard working and smart and it shows in the adaptations of birthday song we have been composing for years with different melody and tunes.