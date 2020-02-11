‘Shock Lagaa’: Cartoons Take Over Twitter Post Delhi Poll Results

As counting for the Delhi Assembly elections drew to an end on 11 February, the results showed a clean sweep by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party (AAP).

With AAP leading in 63 constituencies, out of 70, BJP’s dismal performance and Congress’ negligible presence, Twitter users took to the social platform to share cartoons on the same, showcasing AAP’s huge win and BJP-Congress’ disappointment.

While some cartoons used party motifs like the broom for AAP and the lotus for BJP, others illustrated a very laid-back Rahul Gandhi, snoozing on the day of results.

Take a look.