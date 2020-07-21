Watch: Asymptomatic COVID Patients Organise a Fun Flash Mob
The video, that went viral recently, has received mixed reactions online.
Dance, music and art are antidotes to every turbulent challenge that life might throw at us. Amid the pandemic, we've seen many such instances - most recently, a video of an AIIMS doctor dacing while dressed in PPE totally won the internet. Now another video has got us excited.
News agency ANI recently shared a video of COVID-19 positive patients dancing at a COVID care centre in Bellary, Karnataka. The news agency reported that the patients who organised the "flash mob" seen in the video are all asymptomatic.
Take a look:
Twitter was abuzz with reactions after this video went viral.
Some users thoroughly appreciated the efforts of the patients in trying to ensure good morale.
"Happy to see this. Covid is dangerous, agreed. But one has to be mentally strong to win against Covid," wrote one user.
Another said that the video was a reflection of India's unity in fighting the virus.
However, the video also received some criticism. Some users pointed out that if the asymptomatic patients are fit, they should home quarantine instead of occupying space in a COVID care centre.
Others defended the video. One user wrote, "On one hand, we talk about mental health while we troll patients who are doing something to keep..."
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.